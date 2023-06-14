Florida Suburb Named One Of The Safest In The U.S.

Americans move to the suburbs for many reasons, from affordability and schools to unique amenities and safety. Safety and crime rates are especially important since they can affect anything from your finances to your quality of life. While crime can happen anywhere, some places are much safer than others.

SmartAsset dug through data to pinpoint 2023's safest suburbs in the United States. Researchers said they "set out to determine which U.S. suburbs are safest. We analyzed safety data for 370 suburbs of the 100 largest cities – and also compared the affordability of the safest areas." These factors include rates of excessive drinking, drug poisoning, vehicular mortality, and violent and property crime rates.

The highest-ranking Florida suburb is Key Biscayne, ranking at No. 52. The community even got a shoutout for having one of the lowest violent crime rates: 21 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

Many suburbs in the Sunshine State ended up on the lower end of the list, meaning they were among the least safe.

Here are the Top 10 safest suburbs in the country, according to SmartAsset:

Great Falls, Virginia Carmel, Indiana Bethesda, Maryland Fishers, Indiana Noblesville, Indiana Lehi, Utah Fort Bliss, Texas Frisco, Texas Dacula, Georgia Castle Rock, Colorado

Check out the full study on smartasset.com.