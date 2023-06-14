Ice Spice Addresses Colorism Criticism Amid Meteoric Rise

“I have seen those opinions,” she told the outlet. “I feel like that's not something personal to me. I feel like that's been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”



In between all the critiques, there have been plenty of times when rumors have popped up online. Yet, Ice Spice admits that she tries not to pay attention to any of it.



“I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it's not out of a good place,” she explained. “[They end up putting] somebody else down."



“I'm a human being, so anything hurtful could potentially hurt my feelings. Potentially,” she added. “If I do read the comments and see something negative, I'll leave. I'm not torturing myself.”



Her latest cover story comes after she shut down the stage at Governor's Ball in New York City. Read the entire interview now and see behind-the-scenes footage below.