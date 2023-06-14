Ice Spice Addresses Colorism Criticism Amid Meteoric Rise
By Tony M. Centeno
June 14, 2023
Ice Spice is opening up about her thoughts on the opinions of some people who think colorism played a role in her incredible rise to fame.
For Teen Vogue's June cover story, the Bronx native was asked about the various criticisms she's faced since her debut. Various haters online have said that Ice Spice wouldn't have blown up this fast if she wasn't light-skinned. The 23-year-old has heard it all when it comes to that subject. However, she's not taking it personal. The "Princess Diana" rapper believes the debate goes way beyond her purview.
“I have seen those opinions,” she told the outlet. “I feel like that's not something personal to me. I feel like that's been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”
In between all the critiques, there have been plenty of times when rumors have popped up online. Yet, Ice Spice admits that she tries not to pay attention to any of it.
“I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it's not out of a good place,” she explained. “[They end up putting] somebody else down."
“I'm a human being, so anything hurtful could potentially hurt my feelings. Potentially,” she added. “If I do read the comments and see something negative, I'll leave. I'm not torturing myself.”
Her latest cover story comes after she shut down the stage at Governor's Ball in New York City. Read the entire interview now and see behind-the-scenes footage below.