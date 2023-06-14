John Legend Says 'All Of Me' Carries Wedding Season On Its Back

John Legend is ready to hear one of his biggest hits this wedding season. In a recent TikTok, the singer-songwriter joked that his 2013 smash hit "All Of Me" carries the entirety of wedding season on its back. In the hilarious video, Legend massages his back and neck as the words over the video read: "All of Me getting ready to carry the entire wedding season on my back."

In the TikTok's caption, Legend also added, "It's a big job but someone's gotta do it." Fans took to the comments section to react to the funny video. "You and Ed Sheeran got the millennial weddings on lock," one fan claimed. Another fan added, "Christmas - Mariah, Weddings - John Legend," referring to Mariah Carey's hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You."