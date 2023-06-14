John Legend Says 'All Of Me' Carries Wedding Season On Its Back
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 14, 2023
John Legend is ready to hear one of his biggest hits this wedding season. In a recent TikTok, the singer-songwriter joked that his 2013 smash hit "All Of Me" carries the entirety of wedding season on its back. In the hilarious video, Legend massages his back and neck as the words over the video read: "All of Me getting ready to carry the entire wedding season on my back."
In the TikTok's caption, Legend also added, "It's a big job but someone's gotta do it." Fans took to the comments section to react to the funny video. "You and Ed Sheeran got the millennial weddings on lock," one fan claimed. Another fan added, "Christmas - Mariah, Weddings - John Legend," referring to Mariah Carey's hit song "All I Want For Christmas Is You."
@johnlegend
It's a big job but someone's gotta do it♬ original sound - alexbreakshisback
John Legend had a wedding of his own with Chrissy Teigen back in September 2013. The couple was married in Lake Como, Italy, and since then they've welcomed three children together: Luna, Miles, and most recently Esti.
During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the singer discussed the obstacles the couple faced while trying to conceive their newborn daughter. "We've been open about it because we've had challenges," he said. "We had to use [in vitro fertilization] to conceive our children. We've had a pregnancy loss, and I think a lot of families grow through that, but I think a lot of people were happy that we talked about it because they didn't feel so alone."