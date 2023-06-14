Kayaker Presumed Dead After Capsizing In Frigid Lake

By Bill Galluccio

June 14, 2023

Man and woman paddling kayak
Photo: Getty Images

kayaker is presumed dead after his kayak overturned on Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park in Washington state. The National Park Service said that 37-year-old Travis Valenti was kayaking with his fiancee on Friday (June 9) when his kayak began to take on water.

His fiancee paddled over and tried to help, but her kayak overturned, sending her into the frigid water, which was around 50 degrees. She managed to swim to the shore, but Travis could not.

Staff members from Log Cabin Resort got on a boat and rushed out to Valenti's last known location but could not find him after a two-hour search. The Park Service said that he disappeared about a quarter of a mile off the shore in an area of the lake that is between 400-500 feet deep.

The next day, Park Rangers searched the shoreline but found no evidence of Valenti.

Officials said it is unlikely he survived due to the cold water.

"Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person's breathing and, over time, their ability to move extremities," the National Parks Service said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.