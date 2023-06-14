Kayaker Presumed Dead After Capsizing In Frigid Lake

A kayaker is presumed dead after his kayak overturned on Lake Crescent in Olympic National Park in Washington state. The National Park Service said that 37-year-old Travis Valenti was kayaking with his fiancee on Friday (June 9) when his kayak began to take on water.

His fiancee paddled over and tried to help, but her kayak overturned, sending her into the frigid water, which was around 50 degrees. She managed to swim to the shore, but Travis could not.

Staff members from Log Cabin Resort got on a boat and rushed out to Valenti's last known location but could not find him after a two-hour search. The Park Service said that he disappeared about a quarter of a mile off the shore in an area of the lake that is between 400-500 feet deep.

The next day, Park Rangers searched the shoreline but found no evidence of Valenti.

Officials said it is unlikely he survived due to the cold water.

"Sudden immersion into cold water will impact a person's breathing and, over time, their ability to move extremities," the National Parks Service said.