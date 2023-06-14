Kesha Teases 'Gag Order' Tour At Can't Cancel Pride 2023

Kesha gave fans a taste of what to expect on her upcoming Gag Order Tour at this year's Can't Cancel Pride. On Thursday, June 15th, the pop star hit the stage to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by performing her latest single off the new album, "Only Love Can Save Us Now."

In a dramatic black ensemble, Kesha commanded the stage while two musicians accompanied her on various instruments, keyboards, and drum machines in the back. "I'm gettin' sued because my mom has been tweetin'/ Don't f—in' tell me that I'm dealin' with reason/ Yeah, I'm possessive, maybe I'm possessed, b—h,/ F—k yeah, I'm selfish, shut up, eat your breakfast," she passionately sang as members of the audience waved around various pride flags.