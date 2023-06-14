Kesha Teases 'Gag Order' Tour At Can't Cancel Pride 2023
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 16, 2023
Kesha gave fans a taste of what to expect on her upcoming Gag Order Tour at this year's Can't Cancel Pride. On Thursday, June 15th, the pop star hit the stage to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community by performing her latest single off the new album, "Only Love Can Save Us Now."
In a dramatic black ensemble, Kesha commanded the stage while two musicians accompanied her on various instruments, keyboards, and drum machines in the back. "I'm gettin' sued because my mom has been tweetin'/ Don't f—in' tell me that I'm dealin' with reason/ Yeah, I'm possessive, maybe I'm possessed, b—h,/ F—k yeah, I'm selfish, shut up, eat your breakfast," she passionately sang as members of the audience waved around various pride flags.
As the song came to an end with the transcendent refrain, the crowd went wild and Kesha took in all of the love before sending it back out to the audience. "Only love can save us now. Happy Pride," she said with one hand up in the air, closing out her high-energy performance. You can catch Kesha on the road later this year with special guest Jake Wesley Rogers. The Gag Order Tour will kick off in mid-October in Dallas, Texas, before concluding in mid-November in Los Angeles, California.
Hosted by JoJo Siwa, "Can't Cancel Pride 2023 - The Future Starts Now" featured performances and appearances from influential voices in the LGBTQ+ community, including Elton John Impact Award recipient Brandi Carlile, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia, Ciara, Billy Porter, Hayley Kiyoko, Kelsea Ballerini, and more. The event will be available on-demand throughout Pride Month, until Friday, June 30th via iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook pages. Can't Cancel Pride, now in its 4th year, raises visibility and funds for GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International. Support the participating nonprofits by visiting cantcancelpride.com or texting "RAINBOW" to 513-654-2622.