Man Says He Shot Himself In The Leg While Dreaming Of Home Invasion

A 62-year-old man from Illinois is facing charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a shooting and responded to the home of Mark Dicara.

When officers arrived, they found Dicara bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound in his leg. The officers applied a tourniquet to his leg, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Officials said that Dicara told investigators that he had a dream that somebody was trying to break into his house, so he grabbed his .357 Magnum Revolver and fired at the "intruder."

The bullet struck Dicara in the leg and then lodged itself in his bedding. That gunshot caused him to wake up from this dream, and he called 911.

Authorities said that Dicara has been charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID Card and a felony charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

He was released after posting a bond of $150,000.