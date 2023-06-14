NFL Player Lost $8 Million Through Gambling: Report
By Jason Hall
June 14, 2023
An unidentified NFL player reportedly lost $8 million from gambling in 2022, a league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio.
The NFL prohibits all non-players from betting on sports, while players can only place legal wagers on non-NFL games and events. The league controls its gambling policy without input from the NFL Players Association, which allowed its decision to let players bet on other sports, despite prohibiting non-players from doing so.
The report comes one week after Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. addressed reports that he was at the center of the NFL's investigation into potential violations of the league's gambling policy on June 5.
"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."
The Colts had previously confirmed an investigation into a then-unnamed player in a statement shared Monday afternoon.
“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation, and we will have no further comment at this time," the team said via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
The investigation was initially reported by Matt Rybaltowski of SportsHandle.com, citing a source who referred to the wagering activities as "pervasive" and included bets on the Colts.
In April, five NFL players were suspended for violations of the NFL's gambling policy, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Four Detroit Lions players -- wide receivers Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus and Stanley Berryhill, cornerback C.J. Moore -- and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were all disciplined in relation to the violations, according to Rapoport.