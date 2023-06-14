'Rust' Armorer Was Hungover Day Of Fatal On-Set Shooting: Prosecutors

Prosecutors in New Mexico have revealed new details about the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. While involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in April, the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges.

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion to dismiss the case against her, but prosecutors fired back in a scathing court filing providing new details about what happened on the set prior to the fatal shooting.

The court filing claims that Gutierrez-Reed spent most nights drinking and smoking marijuana and that she was likely hungover the morning of the shooting when she loaded a revolver with live ammunition. Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with the gun when it discharged, striking Hutchins and the film's director Joel Souza.

The court filing also claimed that Gutierrez-Reed has a history of reckless conduct and said it is in the public's interest for her "finally be held accountable."

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, blasted the filing.

"The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah," Bowles told The Associated Press. "The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth, apparently."

Gutierrez-Reed will have a preliminary hearing in August to decide whether there is probable cause for the case to move forward.

Prosecutors also said they will make a decision within the next two months on whether to refile charges against Baldwin, who is also facing several civil lawsuits related to the on-set shooting.

Baldwin recently wrapped shooting on the film, which was moved to Montana.