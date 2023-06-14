'Rust' Armorer Was Hungover Day Of Fatal On-Set Shooting: Prosecutors

By Bill Galluccio

June 14, 2023

Actor Alec Baldwin Fatally Shoots Movie Crew Member With Prop Firearm
Photo: Getty Images

Prosecutors in New Mexico have revealed new details about the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. While involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in April, the film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing charges.

Attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed filed a motion to dismiss the case against her, but prosecutors fired back in a scathing court filing providing new details about what happened on the set prior to the fatal shooting.

The court filing claims that Gutierrez-Reed spent most nights drinking and smoking marijuana and that she was likely hungover the morning of the shooting when she loaded a revolver with live ammunition. Baldwin was rehearsing a scene with the gun when it discharged, striking Hutchins and the film's director Joel Souza.

The court filing also claimed that Gutierrez-Reed has a history of reckless conduct and said it is in the public's interest for her "finally be held accountable."

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer, Jason Bowles, blasted the filing.

"The case is so weak that they now have chosen to resort to character assassination claims about Hannah," Bowles told The Associated Press. "The prosecution has abandoned the idea of doing justice and getting to the actual truth, apparently."

Gutierrez-Reed will have a preliminary hearing in August to decide whether there is probable cause for the case to move forward.

Prosecutors also said they will make a decision within the next two months on whether to refile charges against Baldwin, who is also facing several civil lawsuits related to the on-set shooting.

Baldwin recently wrapped shooting on the film, which was moved to Montana.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.