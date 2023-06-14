SZA, Lizzo, Mase, Cam'ron & More To Perform At Made In America Festival
By Tony M. Centeno
June 14, 2023
The lineup for Made In America Festival has been announced, and it's going to be a tremendous show.
On Wednesday, June 14, the festival revealed the list of artists who will be performing at this year's event. SZA and Lizzo will headline the two-day music festival. Before they hit the main stage, other beloved acts like Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Coco Jones, Paris Texas, TiaCorine, Eem Triplin, LSU Tigers player and rapper Flau'jae Johnson and more. In addition to all the popular names, Ma$e and Cam'ron will also come through with a special joint set.
Made In America Festival is preparing to make its return to Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia on September 2-3. Tickets are officially on sale now, and they are selling out fast. The festival, owned and operated by JAY-Z, has been bringing the hottest artists to Philly for over a decade. Last year, Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator headlined the festival along with other performers like Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Toro y Moi and more.
Made In America will go down right in the middle of SZA's "SOS Tour" which will wrap up in October. Meanwhile, Lizzo's ongoing "Special Tour" will conclude right before the festival so fans who didn't get to see her on the road will have a chance to experience it.