The Best Hiking Trail In Michigan

Let's spend some time outdoors! Warm weather is here and what better way to spend a sunny summer day than by hiking the most beautiful trail at one of your state's many parks? Some trails are known for being short with even terrain and stunning lookout points, while others are all about the lengthy journey on the way to the final destination. This most beautiful trail in Michigan offers stunning views, abundant nature, and the option to camp along the trail if you wish to embark on more than a simple day trip.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most popular trail in all of Michigan is the North Country National Scenic Trail located along the Pictured Rock National Lakeshore of Lake Superior.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best hiking trail in the entire state:

"Michigan's Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore provides sweeping views and miles of hiking along Lake Superior. One of the best trails within Pictured Rocks is the 42-mile North Country National Scenic Trail. While travelers can take day hikes along the scenic trail, multi-day adventures are popular here too, with several campgrounds along the trail."

For a continued list of the best hiking trails across the country visit travelandleisure.com.