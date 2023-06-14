The Best Hiking Trail In Minnesota

Let's spend some time outdoors! Warm weather is here and what better way to spend a sunny summer day than by hiking the most beautiful trail at one of your state's many parks? Some trails are known for being short with even terrain and stunning lookout points, while others are all about the lengthy journey on the way to the final destination. This most beautiful trail in Minnesota offers stunning views, and abundant nature.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most popular trail in all of Minnesota is the Superior Hiking Trail located along the north shore of Lake Superior. Travel & Leisure praised this trail for offering "unreal" lake views.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best hiking trail in the entire state:

"In northeast Minnesota, hike the north shore of Lake Superior on the Superior Hiking Trail. You'll want to hike the Duluth portion of the trail, as the entire Superior Hiking Trail is 300 miles, reaching up to the Canadian border. The trail in Duluth offers unreal views of Lake Superior and an opportunity to explore the Minnesotan forest."

