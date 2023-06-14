The Best Hiking Trail In Pennsylvania

Let's spend some time outdoors! Warm weather is here and what better way to spend a sunny summer day than by hiking the most beautiful trail at one of your state's many parks? Some trails are known for being short with even terrain and stunning lookout points, while others are all about the lengthy journey on the way to the final destination. This most beautiful trail in Pennsylvania offers stunning views, and abundant nature.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, the most popular trail in all of Pennsylvania is the Bridal Veil Falls trail located within the Pocono Mountains. Travel & Leisure praised this trail for its many waterfalls and stunning mountain views among other qualities that keep nature lovers coming back for more hikes.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the best hiking trail in the entire state:

"The Pocono Mountains are known for Bushkill Falls, often called the 'Niagara Falls of Pennsylvania.' The Bushkill area is actually comprised of eight waterfalls, all of which can be reached via hiking trails. Start with the walk to Bridal Veil Falls, where three Pocono waterfalls meet and rush down the mountains."

For a continued list of the best hiking trails across the country visit travelandleisure.com.