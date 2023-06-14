As the sun sets later and later with each passing day, we know that lake season must be right around the corner! Warm weather signals long, lazy days on the pontoon, exhilarating jet ski rides, kayaking, swimming, dinners at marina restaurants, and more! There are multiple lakes scattered throughout Illinois, but one in particular stands out as a favorite among locals and visitors alike. Be it size, cleanliness of the water, activities, or popular marina shops, something about this particular lake keeps people coming back for more fun each Summer. The most beautiful lake in Illinois is less of a water sport lake, and more of a walk around and appreciate the scenery lake.

According to a list compiled by Insider, the most beautiful lake in all of Illinois is Lake Willowmere located inside of Graceland Cemetery in Chicago. Lake Willowmere is known for being apart of "an oasis of art, architecture, and landscape design since 1860." Visitors are overcome by the beauty that the lake embodies and what is reflected through historic buildings and serene surrounding nature.

Here is what Insider had to say about the most beautiful lake in the entire state:

"Today, the cemetery's lake, Lake Willowmere, sits against a backdrop of historic buildings and trees."

For a continued list of the most beautiful lakes across the country visit insider.com.