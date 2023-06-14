As summer quickly approaches, many people may be planning to hit the road for a much needed vacation, whether they are seeking an escape from work or school or simply wanting to explore the beauty that America has to offer. This increase in travel will likely reflect roadways around the country, increasing the chances of traffic congestion and even possible accidents. However, some roads are more dangerous than others.

Car Insurance Comparison looked at the highways and interstates around the country that have high rates of fatal crashes, using the data to determine which are the most dangerous in each state. Additionally, the number of traffic fatalities increased by 11% in 2021, indicating that drivers around the country are experiencing worse traffic and rates of accidents.

According to the report, the most dangerous highway in Ohio is Interstate 71, which averages about 19 fatalities per year. While that is definitely a lower average than states like Florida, which has an average of 108 fatalities per year on its most dangerous highway, drivers traveling along I-71 should be mindful of others on the road to make sure they get to their destination safely.

Check out the full report at carinsurancecomparison.com to read up on the most dangerous highways in America.