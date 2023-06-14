This Colorado Water Park Ranked Among The Best In America

Summer is the peak season for water parks. Many Americans and their families head to these attractions when they don't feel like saltwater and sand. Not only that, but the long-winding water slides, lazy rivers, splashy play areas, and other unique offerings will keep you hooked for hours. With so many water parks dotting the country, The Edvocate took up the task of finding the best ones in the U.S.

"Each of these water parks offers its own unique thrills, including towering water slides, lazy rivers, wave pools, and kiddie areas. Some also include additional attractions such as mini-golf and laser tag. Several parks have been newly renovated or expanded, including Kalahari Resort Waterpark, which recently added nine new slides,” the website said about its own list.

Only one Colorado water park got the spotlight, and that honor goes to Water World in Federal Heights! This spot has over a dozen different water slides for check out plus themed areas like Glacier Run, The Storm, and Voyage to the Center of the Earth.

These are the Top 10 water parks in America:

Schlitterbahn Waterpark (Texas) Typhoon Lagoon (Florida) Hurricane Harbor (California) Noah’s Ark Waterpark (Wisconsin) Aquatica (Florida) Water Country USA (Virginia) Six Flags Hurricane Harbor (Georgia) Blizzard Beach (Florida) Splashin’ Safari (Indiana) Wet ‘n’ Wild (North Carolina)

If you're curious about other amazing water parks in the country, visit theedvocate.org for the continued list.