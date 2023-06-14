Washington Destination Named Among Most Underrated Beach Towns In The U.S.

Stunning waters, beautiful coastlines, and beaming sunlight are the hallmark features of an amazing beach. Since there is so much to love about them, it's natural that they're popular places to hang out, as well. For those who aren't big fans of large crowds, there are many beaches with stunning views, amazing amenities, fun nearby cities, and lacking swarms of people.

According to a list from TravelPulse, a destination in Washington state was named one of the most underrated beach towns in America: Long Beach! Here's why it was chosen:

"Long Beach, Washington is a vibrant resort community that is located in the southwest corner of the state. Locals head to this beach town to unplug and unwind, as well as to spend time exploring the many beautiful and unspoiled beaches located in the area. Long Beach is also popular for lovers of wildlife, and it’s a popular destination for bird watching and whale watching all year long. The Willapa National Wildlife Refuge is even located here, which makes Long Beach an ideal spot for walking old growth forests or spotting bears, beavers, elk and other amazing animals."