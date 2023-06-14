WATCH: Florida Homeowners Terrorized By Masked Strangers In Very Evil Prank

Families in a Florida neighborhood are being terrorized by a group of alleged pranksters. Several residents in Delton have reported they were awoken in the middle of the night by somebody violently kicking their doors.

"My wife was having a panic attack at the time because she was just so absolutely distraught," Jeffrey Gibson told WOFL.

When he reviewed the video footage from his Ring doorbell camera, he saw a shirtless man with a mask outside his door. The teen kicked his door before running away and getting into a waiting car.

"Until I saw the video, I didn't even realize that it seemed to be some youths playing what appeared to be a very evil prank," Gibson said.

Another homeowner in the area reported a similar incident and said they thought somebody was trying to break in. When the homeowner heard the commotion, he grabbed his gun and raced to the door. By the time he got there, the teens had fled.

Gibson said he hopes the teens stop before somebody gets hurt.

"I hope that this is just that, that it's only kids being stupid and that it's some trend out there," Gibson said. "Hopefully, it goes away very soon because this is something that can get people harmed."

It is unclear if local authorities are investigating the incidents.