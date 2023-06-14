WATCH: Violent California Road Rage Incident Caught On Camera

A violent road rage fight broke loose along a congested thoroughfare in Granada Hills on Tuesday, and a bystander was able to record the whole incident on video. Footage shows three individuals hitting each other in the middle of the road as surrounding cars beep their horns in concern. Viewers can see a motorcycle lying on the road as two men get out of a white pick-up truck. One individual stands by the drivers side of the truck while the other two punch each other to the point that one is beaten to the ground.

The people recording the video can be heard shouting, "Oh my God, call 9-1-1" in disbelief of what is taking place on the street in front of them.

"It got really violent. Me, my sister, and my mom were shaken up... like screaming because we thought someone was going to pull out a gun at some point. These people were angry." As cars began to pile up behind the truck, the men ceased violence and fled the scene. ABC7 mentioned that it was unclear who started the fight, the motorcyclist or the men driving the pick-up truck.