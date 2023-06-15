Al Pacino & Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Welcome First Baby Together

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83. On Thursday, June 15th, TMZ reported that the legendary actor's 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah has given birth to their first child together. As of yet, the child's sex is not yet known but sources close to the couple told TMZ that they are "ecstatic" about their new parenthood journey.
The outlet also spotted Pacino and Alfallah dining in LA just a day before. The two were seen with what TMZ reported to be a car seat in the back, but it was unclear if their newborn was actually with them.

When TMZ first broke the story of their pregnancy last month, Alfallah was 8 months along at that time. Pacino and Alfallah have been romantically linked since April 2022 after they were photographed grabbing dinner together. Last year, several sources told Page Six that the couple had been dating since the pandemic.

Pacino is father to daughter Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D'Angelo. The two dated from 1997 to 2003, according to People. In 2014, Pacino spoke about fatherhood in a profile for The New Yorker, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

The news comes shortly after another Hollywood legend, Robert De Niro made headlines for welcoming his seventh child at the age of 79. Pacino and De Niro have worked together in several movies including Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather, Heat (1995), and most recently the Oscar-nominated The Irishman.

