Armed Florida Man Hides In Closet To Confront Squatter Who Moved In

A Florida homeowner was shocked to find his house in shambles after returning from a seven-month overseas vacation. His house was trashed, and several items were missing, so he called the police to report the break-in.

After filing a police report, the homeowner decided to take matters into his own hands. He hid in a closet and waited for the squatter to return.

Around 8 p.m., the homeowner's alarm went off, and he encountered Ze'Moye Brown. The homeowner told Brown to leave, but he refused, claiming he owned the house.

As the two continued to argue, the homeowner pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the front door. Brown then fled the house and called the police, claiming he had been shot.

When deputies arrived, Brown continued to insist that he owned the home. Despite his claims, Brown was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor trespassing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

After he was taken into custody, Brown told officers the house had been vacant for at least three years and that he had been staying there for a few months. He claimed that the windows and doors were unlocked and denied stealing any items from the house.