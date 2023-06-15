Boosie Badazz Arrested By Federal Agents Following Court Appearance

"I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾," he wrote.



The "No Juice" artist was arrested and booked into a San Diego jail last month. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.



Boosie was in a better place prior to his arrest. The Louisiana native had just beat his lengthy battle with cancer and released his new project, Best Album of 2023. The LP contains 16 tracks including his sole collaboration with Kodak Black. He also recently patched things up with T.I. amid their beef over Tip's snitching allegations. After cancelling their plans for a joint album, Boosie confirmed that not only are they working on an album together, but they've also got a TV show in the works.

