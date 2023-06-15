Boosie Badazz Arrested By Federal Agents Following Court Appearance
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2023
Boosie Badazz went to court in California with the assumption that his legal troubles were over. Instead, he caught a whole new case.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday, June 14, the veteran rapper was arrested by federal agents right outside a courtroom in San Diego. Boosie appeared at the courthouse to attend a hearing regarding his recent gun case, which was dismissed. He was grabbed by the feds as soon as he walked out the doors. As of this report, the details behind his latest arrest were not readily available. However, the 40-year-old was able to hop on Twitter to speak to his children.
I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾— Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 14, 2023
"I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS , IM SORRY AND I LOVE YALL FOREVER 🙏🏾," he wrote.
The "No Juice" artist was arrested and booked into a San Diego jail last month. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, concealed carry weapon in a vehicle, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and unlisted owner of a registered firearm.
Boosie was in a better place prior to his arrest. The Louisiana native had just beat his lengthy battle with cancer and released his new project, Best Album of 2023. The LP contains 16 tracks including his sole collaboration with Kodak Black. He also recently patched things up with T.I. amid their beef over Tip's snitching allegations. After cancelling their plans for a joint album, Boosie confirmed that not only are they working on an album together, but they've also got a TV show in the works.