BTS Announce Their First Book: 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS'

BTS is continuing to celebrate their 10th anniversary of being a chart-topping, record-breaking band! On Wednesday night (June 14th), the band's label BIGHIT announced that BTS is gearing up to release their very first book. Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS is being released in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the band's debut on June 13th and promises to contain "stories that go beyond what you already know about BTS, including unreleased photos, QR codes of videos, and all album information."



The band has tapped K-pop and general Korean pop culture writer Myeongseok Kang to share RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Jin's "personal, behind-the-scenes stories of their journey so far through interviews and more than three years of in-depth coverage."

Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record Of BTS will be released in 23 languages and the US English version is now available to pre-order on Amazon and several other stores where books are sold. For more information on where to get yourself a copy, check out ibighit.com. BTS has also released an official trailer for the book which reveals the titles of the following chapters: