Gangsta Boo's Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2023
Gangsta Boo's cause of death has been revealed just six months after she suddenly passed away.
According to an autopsy report obtained by FOX13 Memphis on Wednesday, June 14, the Three 6 Mafia rapper, born Lola Mitchell, died after she ingested a mixture of drugs and alcohol, specifically fentanyl and cocaine. Mitchell was found unconscious inside a home in her hometown on New Year's Day. First responders attempted to revive her but she was pronounced dead on the scene. Her groupmate DJ Paul confirmed the tragic news of her passing while other artists like Latto, who collaborated with her right before her death, took to social media to mourn her.
NOOOOO 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔— BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) January 1, 2023
Prior to her death, Latto released the Memphis rapper's final collaboration with GloRilla "FTCU." Since then, Boo posthumously appeared on Kari Faux's new album Real B*tchs Don't Die on the track "White Caprice." There will be more unreleased music that will make its way to fans later this year. The late artist's estate confirmed its plans to release a posthumous album.
“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl," Boo's mother Veronica Mitchell told TMZ back in March. "I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”
Artists like Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, Run The Jewels and others are already confirmed to appear on the album alongside producers like Drumma Boy, Nick Hook and Run The Jewels' El-P. The project is slated to drop on the rapper's birthday August 7.