Gangsta Boo's Cause Of Death Has Been Confirmed

Prior to her death, Latto released the Memphis rapper's final collaboration with GloRilla "FTCU." Since then, Boo posthumously appeared on Kari Faux's new album Real B*tchs Don't Die on the track "White Caprice." There will be more unreleased music that will make its way to fans later this year. The late artist's estate confirmed its plans to release a posthumous album.



“My daughter Lola was my only baby girl," Boo's mother Veronica Mitchell told TMZ back in March. "I was so proud when she would rap as a little girl. She became the Queen of Memphis and God brought her home to be with her daddy Cedric and her brother Derron. I miss her but I know she’s happy with them. I’ll always remember telling her GO GET THEM DOLLAS, but I had no idea how many people would love my baby girl. I’m grateful all y’all support my daughter. Thank you.”

Artists like Latto, Skepta, La Chat, Crunchy Black, Run The Jewels and others are already confirmed to appear on the album alongside producers like Drumma Boy, Nick Hook and Run The Jewels' El-P. The project is slated to drop on the rapper's birthday August 7.