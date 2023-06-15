Hayley Kiyoko Is Searching For Her 'Greenlight' At Can't Cancel Pride 2023

In May, Kiyoko addressed the possibility of a musical collaboration with Selena Gomez. The "Girls Like Girls" singer guest starred in several episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place, playing Stevie Nichols, a friend of Gomez's character Alex Russo.

"I would love that," Kiyoko told ET Canada. "I think I've reached out to Selena a couple times trying to get her on a song or two. I love her music."

The potential collab rumors come months after Wizards showrunner and writer Peter Murrieta appeared on the Wizards of Waverly Pod rewatch podcast, telling hosts Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) that he wishes they could have explored more of Alex's sexuality on the hit Disney Channel show, specifically her relationship with Kiyoko's character.

"We could have played more with the relationship between Stevie and Alex," Murrieta said. "But it was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was. ... We got as close as we could. I mean, it was pretty close."

Kiyoko said she is "glad the 'Stalex' fans are getting what they deserve," adding, "It's so funny to me because I know when I shot those four episodes I had no idea that, at least ten years later, we would still be high off of Stalex." Longtime fans of the characters would love to see the pair reunite outside of the show in a new way.

"I feel like the fans would freak out if we did a song together so I'm going to keep hitting her up and see what happens," said Kiyoko.