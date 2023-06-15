Jack Harlow Responds To Diss From Machine Gun Kelly

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I feel great about what I said, and I feel great about the reaction. It just is what it is.”



“It was a stream-of-consciousness sort of verse," he continued. "Not that I don’t stand on my statement. I’m an MC! I’m talking my s**t. This is not a new concept to feel yourself. I feel no reservations about what was said at all.”



MGK was clearly bothered by Harlow's recent track "They Don't Love It" off his Jackman album. On the track, the Generation Now artist claims he's the "hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters" aka Eminem. On his diss track, MGK uses JAY-Z's "Renegade" instrumental to take aim at Harlow and assert that *he's* the "great white."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Harlow touches on the inspiration behind his recent LP, meeting Kendrick Lamar at the Met Gala, the current state of Hip-Hop and more. Check out some clips via Interval Presents below and press play on the entire episode above.