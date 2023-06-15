Jack Harlow Responds To Diss From Machine Gun Kelly

By Tony M. Centeno

June 15, 2023

Jack Harlow & Machine Gun Kelly
Photo: Getty Images

Jack Harlow has opened about how he feels about the wild diss track Machine Gun Kelly made about him.

On Thursday, June 15, the Kentucky native returned to the Rap Radar Podcast with hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B. Dot" Miller. About 20 minutes into their conversation, the guys arrive on the topic of MGK's diss track "Renegade Freestyle," in which he calls out Harlow for ripping Drake's flow. Harlow didn't necessarily bite back at Kelly, but he doesn't regret his bars either.

“How do you take it in? I guess you just f**king take it,” Harlow said at the 21:00 mark.

“Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and I feel great about what I said, and I feel great about the reaction. It just is what it is.”

“It was a stream-of-consciousness sort of verse," he continued. "Not that I don’t stand on my statement. I’m an MC! I’m talking my s**t. This is not a new concept to feel yourself. I feel no reservations about what was said at all.”

MGK was clearly bothered by Harlow's recent track "They Don't Love It" off his Jackman album. On the track, the Generation Now artist claims he's the "hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters" aka Eminem. On his diss track, MGK uses JAY-Z's "Renegade" instrumental to take aim at Harlow and assert that *he's* the "great white."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Harlow touches on the inspiration behind his recent LP, meeting Kendrick Lamar at the Met Gala, the current state of Hip-Hop and more. Check out some clips via Interval Presents below and press play on the entire episode above.

