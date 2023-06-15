Kesha Reflects On Awkward Viral Video Of Jerry Seinfeld Refusing To Hug Her
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 15, 2023
"You're gonna get lots of clicks for his, I bet," Kesha said on Tom Scharpling's The Best Show this week. While appearing on the podcast, the pop star opened up for the first time about that awkward viral video of Jerry Seinfeld refusing to give her a hug on a red carpet.
Kesha started by sharing that David Lynch asked her to attend a "charity event" for TM (Transcendental Meditation) and the David Lynch Foundation in the middle of a tour. "I'm exhausted but... like, I love David Lynch and I heard that Jerry Seinfeld's gonna be there." She went on to share that she carried DVDs of Seinfeld with her while traveling. "I would pop in Seinfeld and be like, 'Everything's okay in the world,' and watch my buddy," she said.
"So then, I get to the f—king charity event and I got really excited cause he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe. And then he didn't hug me in front of cameras and it was like the most hilarious, but also so sad," Kesha confessed. "It was like the saddest moment of my life."
The sad moment happened back in 2017 and quickly made the rounds on social media. "I'm Kesha, I love you so much, can I give you a hug?" she asks before Jerry responds with a dry, "No thanks." The comedian then proceeded to tell the interviewer, "I don't know who that was."