Kesha Reflects On Awkward Viral Video Of Jerry Seinfeld Refusing To Hug Her

"You're gonna get lots of clicks for his, I bet," Kesha said on Tom Scharpling's The Best Show this week. While appearing on the podcast, the pop star opened up for the first time about that awkward viral video of Jerry Seinfeld refusing to give her a hug on a red carpet.

Kesha started by sharing that David Lynch asked her to attend a "charity event" for TM (Transcendental Meditation) and the David Lynch Foundation in the middle of a tour. "I'm exhausted but... like, I love David Lynch and I heard that Jerry Seinfeld's gonna be there." She went on to share that she carried DVDs of Seinfeld with her while traveling. "I would pop in Seinfeld and be like, 'Everything's okay in the world,' and watch my buddy," she said.

