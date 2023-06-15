Multiple Government Agencies Hit In Global Cyber Attack

By Bill Galluccio

June 15, 2023

Corporate Hacks Prompt U.S. Review of Public Role In Company Security
Photo: Bloomberg

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said several government agencies were victimized by a global cyber attack. According to CNNthe attacks began two weeks ago and targeted several colleges and state government agencies by exploiting a software vulnerability in MOVEit, a widely-used file transfer system.

"We are working urgently to understand impacts and ensure timely remediation," Eric Goldstein, the agency's executive assistant director for cybersecurity, told CNN.

According to Reutersthe hacking group Cl0p has taken credit for the cyberattack. The group promised it would not exploit any data it gathered from government agencies.

"If you are a government, city or police service do not worry, we erased all your data," the group wrote in all caps on its website.

The CISA did not say which agencies were targeted in the attack. The Transportation Security Administration and the State Department told CNN they were not victimized by the hackers.

A spokesperson for MOVEit told Forbes that it has rolled out security patches to fix the vulnerabilities. The company said it is cooperating with the investigation and is "committed to playing a leading and collaborative role in the industry-wide effort to combat increasingly sophisticated and persistent cybercriminals."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.