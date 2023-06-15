Popular California Theatre Getting A New Name

Microsoft Theatre will be getting a new name very soon, and that's just the beginning. According to KTLA, starting on July 11th, the theatre will be renamed "Peacock Theatre" due to a naming rights agreement between "AEG and NBC Universal’s streaming service." AEG officials detailed that a few surrounding spaces that will also be receiving a new name.

“The 7,100-seat concert and special events venue formerly known as Microsoft Theater will be named Peacock Theater and the entertainment district’s 40,000 square foot open-air plaza, formerly known as XBOX Plaza, will be known as Peacock Place. The agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, strategically aligns the brands, and establishes Peacock as the exclusive streaming partner of L.A. LIVE.”

Even the LED signs outside of the L.A Live district will soon reflect the Peacock brand. Peacock President Kelly Campbell described what this change means for the popular entertainment district.

“Like Peacock, L.A. LIVE is at the epicenter of premium original entertainment, exhilarating sports, one-of-a-kind experiences and extreme fandom. Through Peacock Theater and Peacock Place, we’ll have the opportunity to bring all the elements of our brand to life with the millions of fans who visit L.A. LIVE each year, while partnering with the incredible team at AEG to further cement Peacock as the ultimate destination for audiences.”

The change will bring new entertainment industry collaborations, award shows, and concerts to the district in the coming months.