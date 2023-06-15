You've probably read up on the best park in Georgia for a picnic, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote spot in the state, but now another spot in the Peach State was chosen as Georgia's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While Georgia has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the Peach State is the lengthy Benton MacKaye Trail in the Appalachian Trail. Here's what the site had to say:

"Georgia is prime Appalachian Trail territory. The Benton MacKaye Trail runs for 300 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smokies. Benton MacKaye Trail, which starts at the beginning of the Appalachian Trail on Springer Mountain, is known for scenic waterways, mountain overlooks, and a gut-wrenching suspension bridge that crosses over the Toccoa River."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.