You've probably read up on the best park in Ohio for a picnic, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote spot in the state, but now another spot in the Buckeye State was chosen as Ohio's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While Ohio has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the Buckeye State is Ash Cave Rim Trail in Hocking Hills State Park, about 60 miles southeast of Columbus. Learn more about the trail and eponymous Ash Cave by visiting the park's website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hocking Hills State Park is a beautiful place to hike in Ohio, and Ash Cave is found in the southernmost area of the park. The hike to Ash Cave moves through a narrow, hemlock-lined gorge and a wildflower-filled valley to the tantalizing depths of Ash Cave. The Ash Cave Rim Trail is just half a mile and wheelchair accessible."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.