You've probably read up on the most beautiful waterfall in Tennessee, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote spot in the state, but now another spot in the Volunteer State was chosen as Tennessee's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While Tennessee has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the Volunteer State is the Gregory Ridge Trail in the Smoky Mountains. Here's what the site had to say:

"The best hiking trails in Tennessee can only be found in the Great Smoky Mountains. Hike to Gregory Bald along the Gregory Ridge Trail, which brings hikers to Cades Cove, Fontana Lake, and the eastern crest of the Smoky Mountains. In addition to some of the best views in the Smokies, this trail is lined by blooming azaleas if you visit in mid-to-late June."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.