You've probably read up on the best park in Wisconsin for a picnic, or maybe even seen our coverage about the most remote spot in the state, but now another spot in the Badger State was chosen as Wisconsin's best hiking trail.

Travel + Leisure went on a search of the great outdoors to find the best spots for hiking in the country, compiling a list of the best hiking trail in each state. According to the site:

"Each one of our 50 states has remarkable state and national parks which put the country's natural splendor on full display. From the hiking trails along the Atlantic Coast to trekking the Tetons or ascending the slopes of Mount Rainier, here's the best hiking trail in each U.S. state."

While Wisconsin has no shortage of amateur-friendly and challenging hikes alike in its various parks, the best hiking trail in the Badger State is Ice Age National Scenic Trail. Here's what the site had to say:

"In Sauk County, Wisconsin lies Devil's Lake State Park, with scenic trails and waterways that make it a fun outdoor getaway. One of the most popular trails around Devil's Lake is the Ice Age National Scenic Trail. The trail is actually 1,200 miles in total, 11 of which are in Devil's Lake State Park. These are the 11 most well-trafficked miles of the Ice Age Trail, the highpoint being the vistas of the lake seen from Devil's Doorway."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the best hiking trails around the country.