New restaurants pop up across Illinois every single day. While these modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in Illinois is the Village Tavern located in Long Grove.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Nowadays, most people know Long Grove as one in a string of suburbs to the northwest of Chicago, but go a little deeper and you'll find the old village center, home to the state's longest-running bar and restaurant, a reminder of a very different time indeed. At Village Tavern, a bastion since 1849, a menu of comforting classics includes a great pollack and chips and a top sirloin beef stew. The best nights here might just be Mondays and Wednesdays, which are the all-you-can-eat broasted chicken nights. (Broasting, a combination of broiling and roasting, is such a Midwestern thing to do to chicken, and it's delicious.)"