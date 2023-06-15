The Oldest Restaurant In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

June 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

New restaurants pop up across Michigan every single day. While these modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in Michigan is the New Hudson in located in New Hudson.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"While the White Horse Inn over in Metamora might be nearly as old and definitely has the more in-depth menu, it's hard to compete with Michigan's oldest business on the good times front — this sometimes raucous bar, just a little over a half-hour drive from Downtown Detroit, attracts its share of bikers, for beers, cheeseburgers, live music, and dancing. Fridays, stop in for the best deal of the week, at least where food is concerned — they do an all-you-can-eat fish fry."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit foodandwine.com.

