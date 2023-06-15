The Oldest Restaurant In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye

June 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

New restaurants pop up across Minnesota every single day. While these modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in Minnesota is Neumann's Bar located in North St. Paul. Neumann's Bar has been serving beer since the late 1800s, and did not stop during the prohibition!

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Claiming the title of the oldest continuously operating bar in Minnesota, Neumann's Bar has been serving beer since 1887. Even Prohibition didn't stop the drinks from flowing — the bar just opened a speakeasy on the second floor. Visitors still flock here to drink Hamm's beer on tap and peer through the keyhole window upstairs that was once used to discreetly track people's comings and goings."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit foodandwine.com.

