New restaurants pop up across Nebraska every single day. While these trendy, modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the pure historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in Nebraska is Glur's Tavern located in Columbus. This bar is known for far more than alcohol. Food & Wine mentioned that they have been "slinging burgers" since 1876! Despite being open for over nearly 150 years, the restaurant still stands as a staple midwestern establishment, and a trip back in time.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"The vibe says mid-20th century Midwest watering hole, but this burger-slinging relic not so secretly goes all the way back to 1876. Buffalo Bill is said to have been a regular during its heyday."

For a continued list of the oldest restaurants across the country visit foodandwine.com.