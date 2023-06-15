New restaurants pop up across Pennsylvania every single day. While these modern establishments are fun to visit and offer delicious cuisine, they do not have the historic charm, memories stained into each old table, and familiar atmosphere like that of restaurants that have been around for multiple decades. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for standing the tests of time, and being the oldest restaurant around.

According to a list compiled by Food & Wine, the oldest restaurant in Pennsylvania is McGillin's Olde Ale House located in Philadelphia.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the oldest restaurant in the entire state:

"Before there was a city hall or a Wanamaker's department store, and a lot of other things that have come and gone in Center City Philadelphia throughout the years, there was the Bell in Hand Alehouse, owned by the McGillin family, there on skinny little Drury Street. Established in 1860, the tavern grew and evolved and became McGillin's, remaining in the hands of just two families throughout its history. You come for brats, crab cakes, shepherd's pie, meatloaf, or a filet mignon sandwich. Lancaster County legend Stoudt's Brewery handles production of the three house beers — McGillin's is said to serve more Stoudt's beer than any other bar in the state, and if you've ever been here on a typical end-of-the-week evening, you certainly wouldn't dispute this statistic."