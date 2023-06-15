The Turtles' Mark Volman Reveals Life-Altering Medical Diagnosis

The Turtles vocalist Mark Volman recently shared that he was diagnosed with an incurable disease that has already started to impact his health. During an interview with People, Volman revealed that he was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia ("a progressive brain disorder that affects thinking, memory, and movement") in 2020.

He realized that something was wrong as early as 2018 when he began to slur his words while teaching a music business class at Belmont University. Despite struggles with concentration, body tremors, and hallucinations throughout the last couple of years, the "Happy Together" artist clings to a positive outlook on life.

“I got hit by the knowledge that this was going to create a whole new part of my life. And I said, 'OK, whatever’s going to happen will happen, but I’ll go as far as I can.'"

Volman remains active amid apparent struggles with LBD, and plans to continue life on the road through September as part of the Happy Together Tour which he is headlining with a handful of artists including Little Anthony, The Cowsills, The Vogues, and more! He explained that the stage might just be the "safest place for me to be" right now because there, at least he "can’t get lost or hurt.” Volman's nurse, Pilote, stressed the importance of staying active with LBD and praised Volman for his current level of exercise and determination.

“Living with dementia with Lewy bodies, you still have to live. It's important to engage in the things you enjoy, optimize your strengths, spend time doing the things you love with the people you love. And Mark is an excellent example of that. He's continued to live despite this diagnosis.”

Volman's memoir Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, And More is set to be released on June 20th.