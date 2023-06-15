WATCH: American Tourist Gets Into Fight With Frisky Kangaroo In Australia

A wild video on TikTok shows an American tourist getting into a fistfight with a kangaroo. The video, posted by the man's daughter, shows him trying to stop the frisky kangaroo from harassing another woman at Cohunu Koala Park in Perth, Australia.

The kangaroo does not appreciate the man trying to stop him from accosting the woman and squares up to fight him. The man keeps trying to push the kangaroo away, but it gets more aggressive.

At one point, a teenager comes over to help and draws the ire of the kangaroo, which tries to kick them both a few times. After battling for about two minutes, a park employee came over and lured the kangaroo away with food.

Officials from the wildlife park told The West Australian that the kangaroo was "just being playful."

"Sometimes the kangaroos act like that, but they are really just playing... it's a natural thing," they said. "The more you encourage them, the more they will react."