Wiz Khalifa Releases Surprise Mixtape 'See Ya' Ahead Of Upcoming Tour

See Ya is Wiz Khalifa's second project of the year. Back in February, the seasoned MC delivered Star Power which holds 23 tracks featuring Johnny Juliano, Young Ro and more. For fans who didn't get to see him perform those songs during his "Good Trip Tour," they'll be able to see him belt those songs and more during the "High School Reunion Tour" along with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. The enormous 33-city tour kicks off on July 7 in Vancouver, BC and will wrap up in Irvine, Calif. on August 27.



Check out Wiz Khalifa's new mixtape and see the dates for the "High School Reunion Tour" below.

