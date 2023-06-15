Wiz Khalifa Releases Surprise Mixtape 'See Ya' Ahead Of Upcoming Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

June 15, 2023

Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Taylor Gang Ent.

Wiz Khalifa is back with a surprise mixtape.

On Wednesday, June 14, the Pittsburgh native released his latest project See Ya. The brand-new project contains a whopping 25 tracks including collaborations with Chevy Woods, Young Deji and Lil Vada with production from Quadwoofer Bangz, ID Labs, Lex Luger, and Iamsu! Wiz gave fans a hint about his project when he dropped his Iamsu!-produced single "Close Frame." Along with the song, Wiz also delivered eye-popping visuals. In the video, the Taylor Gang boss surrounds himself with beautiful models everywhere he goes from the basketball court to the pool.

See Ya is Wiz Khalifa's second project of the year. Back in February, the seasoned MC delivered Star Power which holds 23 tracks featuring Johnny Juliano, Young Ro and more. For fans who didn't get to see him perform those songs during his "Good Trip Tour," they'll be able to see him belt those songs and more during the "High School Reunion Tour" along with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. The enormous 33-city tour kicks off on July 7 in Vancouver, BC and will wrap up in Irvine, Calif. on August 27.

Check out Wiz Khalifa's new mixtape and see the dates for the "High School Reunion Tour" below.

The High School Reunion Tour Dates

July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 14 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena^

July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 19 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center^

July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 15 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

^ 30 Years of Doggystyle Show

