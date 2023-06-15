Wiz Khalifa Releases Surprise Mixtape 'See Ya' Ahead Of Upcoming Tour
By Tony M. Centeno
June 15, 2023
Wiz Khalifa is back with a surprise mixtape.
On Wednesday, June 14, the Pittsburgh native released his latest project See Ya. The brand-new project contains a whopping 25 tracks including collaborations with Chevy Woods, Young Deji and Lil Vada with production from Quadwoofer Bangz, ID Labs, Lex Luger, and Iamsu! Wiz gave fans a hint about his project when he dropped his Iamsu!-produced single "Close Frame." Along with the song, Wiz also delivered eye-popping visuals. In the video, the Taylor Gang boss surrounds himself with beautiful models everywhere he goes from the basketball court to the pool.
See Ya is Wiz Khalifa's second project of the year. Back in February, the seasoned MC delivered Star Power which holds 23 tracks featuring Johnny Juliano, Young Ro and more. For fans who didn't get to see him perform those songs during his "Good Trip Tour," they'll be able to see him belt those songs and more during the "High School Reunion Tour" along with Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner, and special guest DJ Drama. The enormous 33-city tour kicks off on July 7 in Vancouver, BC and will wrap up in Irvine, Calif. on August 27.
Check out Wiz Khalifa's new mixtape and see the dates for the "High School Reunion Tour" below.
The High School Reunion Tour Dates
July 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
July 8 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 9 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
July 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 14 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena^
July 15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
July 16 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
July 18 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 19 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center^
July 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 21 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 26 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 28 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
July 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
July 30 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 1 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 2 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 5 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug 6 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug 8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 9 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug 15 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
Aug 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug 22 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 25 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug 26 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug 27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
^ 30 Years of Doggystyle Show