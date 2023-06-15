Woman Arrested For Allegedly Shooting District Attorney In His Office

A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting Cameron County District Attorney Paul Malizia in his office on Wednesday (June 14) afternoon. Authorities said that Porice Diamond Mincy, 31, stormed into Mailizia's office just before 3 p.m. and opened fire, striking Malizia in the leg.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

Malizia was taken to hospital, where he was treated and later released in stable condition.

"My family and I thank you for your concern regarding today's most unfortunate events. I am well and will continue to serve as Cameron County's District Attorney," Malizia wrote on Facebook.

After the shooting, Mincy fled the scene in a vehicle but was located a short while later and taken into custody. She has been charged with aggravated assault and related charges.

The Pennsylvania State Police called the shooting an isolated incident but did not provide any details about a potential motive for the attack.