Chrissy Teigen Slams Content Creator For Criticizing Her 'New Face'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 16, 2023
Being a celebrity seems very weird. Exhibit A: someone making an Instagram video all about your "new face." (Exhibit B: me writing this article.) Content like this is all over the internet but Chrissy Teigen wasn't having it and chose to call out a creator who recently made a video about her. In the original video, the caption reads: "This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences. Chrissy Teigen's "New Face" Look at how your face could become if you're doing it wrong!"
Teigen took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night (June 15th) to share a screenshot of the video and share her thoughts.
"'No mean intentions'???" Teigen wrote. "But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You're a piece of sh—. I gained weight." She then went on to tag the creator and show all of the mean comments about her that were prompted by the video. "Thanks for this," she quipped.
Teigen is no stranger to online hate and calls it out pretty often. Just last month, she responded to commenters who were claiming she faked her recent pregnancy. They even claimed she used a fake baby bump "called a moonbump" before she and John Legend's third child, Esti, arrived early this year. To shut down the rumor, Teigen took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her C-section. "Extremely realistic ‘moon bump,'" she wrote. The mom of three has been open about her recovery process since giving birth to Esti in January.