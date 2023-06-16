Chrissy Teigen Slams Content Creator For Criticizing Her 'New Face'

Being a celebrity seems very weird. Exhibit A: someone making an Instagram video all about your "new face." (Exhibit B: me writing this article.) Content like this is all over the internet but Chrissy Teigen wasn't having it and chose to call out a creator who recently made a video about her. In the original video, the caption reads: "This post is not out of mean intentions. It is merely here to discuss overfill and its possible consequences. Chrissy Teigen's "New Face" Look at how your face could become if you're doing it wrong!"

Teigen took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night (June 15th) to share a screenshot of the video and share her thoughts.