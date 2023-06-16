Dolly Parton kicked off the weekend with the release of two more tracks from her highly-anticipated rock album that’s due out later this year. The country music legend joined forces with Ann Wilson and Rob Halford on her personalized cover of “Magic Man (Carl Version),” with special guest Howard Leese, and her original “Bygones” — which also features special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5 — which also features arriving on Friday (June 16).

The two latest releases add to Parton’s original rock anthem, “World On Fire,” the first-ever track from the forthcoming collection that she released debuted last month as she co-hosted the 58th annual ACM Awards. They’re all part of Parton’s massive 30-track album, Rockstar, following her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album,” Parton said in a statement. “I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Thank you, Nancy, for letting me fill in for you on this. Hope I’ve made you both proud. I think it’s magic!

“’Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5,” Parton continued of the additional track she released on Friday. “It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special.”

Rockstar is slated to release on November 17. The star-studded project is set to include collaborations with tons of legendary artists, including Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Melissa Etheridge and Brandi Carlile, to name a few. See the full track list below, and listen to Parton’s two newest tracks here: