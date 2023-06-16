Father Accused Of Lining Up His Three Sons And Executing Them With A Rifle

An Ohio father is facing murder charges in connection with the horrific killings of his three young sons. Officials said that 32-year-old Chad Doerman lined up his three sons, ages 3, 4, and 7, and executed them with a rifle.

Authorities said that the children's mother, who was shot in the hand, called 911 and reported that her husband had shot her children. Another person also called 911 and told the dispatcher that a young girl was running down the street screaming that "her father was killing everyone."

David Gast, the chief prosecutor in Clermont County, told the court that one of the kids tried to run away, but Doerman "hunted that boy down, brought him back to the property, and executed him in front of witnesses."

Officials did not identify the girl but said that she was safe

Doerman confessed to murdering his sons and told detectives that he had planned the execution for months.

Authorities did not release a motive for the killings because the investigation remains ongoing, and they do not want to impact the prosecution.

"This is by far the most sickening, horrifying crime I have seen," Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said. "I can only imagine the terror that these little boys felt and experienced as their father, their protector, was murdering them. We will do our utmost within my office to see this defendant never sees the light of day again."