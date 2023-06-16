Greg Norman, Wife Face Serious Accusations

A Florida minor and her parents have sued two-time Open champion and current LIV Golf League CEO and commissioner Greg Norman and his wife, Kristen, of negligence in relation to an incident in which she was sexually assaulted during a party hosted by Norman's stepdaughter at his home in September 2021.

The couple is being sued for negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, with the accuser and her family seeking $50,000 in damages, according to a civil complaint filed in Palm Beach County circuit court in March and obtained by ESPN on Friday (June 16). The complaint accuses Kristen of providing alcohol at the party. The girl, who was identified as Jane Doe and a former classmate of Kristen's daughter in the lawsuit, was reported to be "incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party."

Doe said two other party attendees, who had also been drinking, simultaneously sexually assaulted her in a grassy area near the family's pool.

"Defendants breached their duty of care by not safe-guarding or preventing injury to Jane Doe's health and well-being, including, but not limited to, abusive conduct by other minor invitees resultant in part from the provision of alcoholic beverages to the minor invitees," the complaint states.

The girl was reported to have suffered "bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses for counseling and resulting treatment, loss of earnings, and the loss of the ability to earn money in the future," according to the complaint.

Norman, 68, won The Open Championship in 1986 and 1993, having also finished second multiple times in the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship and U.S. Open during his decorated golf career. The Australian has served as LIV Golf's CEO since its launch in 2022.