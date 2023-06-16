HDBeenDope Drops 'Bouncy' Extended Version Of His EP 'What Can They Say'

It's been a wild ride for HD ever since. Despite all the attention he's received, HD kept it moving by releasing other confident tracks like the Kobe Bryant-inspired "Mamba," which LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Patrick Mahomes posted on social media, along with "Half Steppin'" featuring Dizzy Banko. Both bangers appear on his first EP via Roc Nation What Can They Say. The project, which is executively produced by Banko and his Violation collective, is just the beginning of what the MC has in store. In the months after its release, HD started dropping other songs like "Locked In" and "Can't Get Rid of Me" featuring Fergie Baby. These songs landed on the extended version of his What Can They Say project, which is finally available today.



"I think that's the biggest thing on this side of the project is how bouncy, how vibey it is," HD says about his new EP. "It's in your face. It's still bold. It's still brash, which the first section of the project is, but this one is a lot bouncier. I'm excited for people to get with it."

