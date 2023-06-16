Historic Pennsylvania House Located On 'America's Oldest Street' For Sale
By Logan DeLoye
June 16, 2023
Imagine living on America's first ever street. Well... now you can! A home located off of Elfreth’s Aly in Philadelphia was recently added to the market, and you're not going to want to miss this one-of-a-kind property! This masterpiece, registered as a national historic landmark, was build in 1728 and features three-bedrooms, one-bathroom and a spacious living room. Charm is evident from the moment you enter through the Dutch doors, and continues on through the plank wood floors, brick fireplaces, and original bakers oven in the kitchen!
The second floor features a bathroom, bedroom with skylights, and another fireplace among other amenities. There is yet another floor to the 1,200-square-foot property that features a large bedroom with two walk-in closets, and an attic is located above the third story.
All this and more can be yours for the price of $499,900!
Philadelphia, Here’s a townhouse on a cobblestone alley that was built in the 20s, the 1720s!!! (1728 to be exact!!)...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Thursday, June 15, 2023
Here is what Patrick Conway of Patrick Conway & The Conway Team had to say about the listing:
"Welcome to 122 Elfreth’s Aly circa 1728 and considered to be one of the oldest homes in Philadelphia. Spanning almost 70 feet deep this lovely 2.5 story - 3 bedroom, 1 bath home still has the old American charm, many of the original details throughout plus an incredible landscaped garden area. Enter this one-of-a-kind home through the original Dutch door into a spacious living room area with beautiful historic windows, original wide plank wood floors, brick fireplace with original mantel and built- ins. The living room area flows directly to the den/sitting room (potential kitchen) with exposed beams, built- in cabinetry plus an original baker’s oven with tons of exposed brick. 2 side windows and a door leads to your own private urban oasis – an unbelievable huge and private landscaped brick garden area with breezeway."
For additional photos and information visit zillow.com.