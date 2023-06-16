Historic Pennsylvania House Located On 'America's Oldest Street' For Sale

Imagine living on America's first ever street. Well... now you can! A home located off of Elfreth’s Aly in Philadelphia was recently added to the market, and you're not going to want to miss this one-of-a-kind property! This masterpiece, registered as a national historic landmark, was build in 1728 and features three-bedrooms, one-bathroom and a spacious living room. Charm is evident from the moment you enter through the Dutch doors, and continues on through the plank wood floors, brick fireplaces, and original bakers oven in the kitchen!

The second floor features a bathroom, bedroom with skylights, and another fireplace among other amenities. There is yet another floor to the 1,200-square-foot property that features a large bedroom with two walk-in closets, and an attic is located above the third story.

All this and more can be yours for the price of $499,900!