Locals Witness UFO Get Into Dogfight With Military Jets Over Michigan

Two F-16 jets engaged in a "dogfight" for an "Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon" over Bad Axe on June 3rd, and locals are speaking out about what they saw. According to the Huron Daily Tribune, two witnesses spotted the military jets chasing something in the sky but were unable to see the object itself. Ulby resident Christopher Bilbrey also saw the jets, but what surprised him most was the mysteriously-reflective "white/metallic disc" that they were chasing.

“The UAP was extremely fast. It was capable of overtaking and outmaneuvering the fighter jets with extreme ease. It would overtake a jet, stop suddenly and seemed to turn toward the incoming jet (sic) like spin in their direction without moving.”

The jets fired multiple anti-flare missiles at the unknown object as it spun across the sky. After three unsuccessful attempts, the jets stopped firing and the object sped off towards Lake Huron. Bilbrey told the Huron Daily Tribune that he tried to take a video of the object, but the glare and altitude made it very difficult to see.

National UFO Reporting Center chief technical officer Christian Stepien mentioned that the center receives up to 30 reports each day detailing similar UFO sightings. He believes that these objects are not just figures of our imagination created from conspiracy theories.

“Things are really starting to heat up. UAPs are absolutely here. They’re flying around with impunity." The Huron County Sheriff's office received no reports of the peculiar incident.