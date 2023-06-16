Person Of Interest In Young Dolph Murder Shot To Death

Taylor first was considered a person of interest back in February 2022. The 26-year-old was wanted on several charges outside of the case including theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000 and possession of a prohibited weapon. Another man Devin Burns was also identified as a person of interest. Burns faces unrelated warrants on aggravated assault and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.



As of this report, four men have been arrested and charged in connection with Dolph's murder. Recently, Hernandez Govan was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder after authorities believe he organized the shooting. Govan was accused of hiring Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to murder the Paper Route Empire founder outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in 2021.



Meanwhile, Jemarcus Johnson, Justin's brother who helped Johnson and Smith escape after Young Dolph’s murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder last Friday.