Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Found Guilty On All 63 Federal Charges

By Bill Galluccio

June 16, 2023

Members of Pittsburgh and the Squirrel Hill community pay
Photo: LightRocket

The gunman who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018 has been found guilty on all 63 federal counts he was charged with.

The jury spent over five days deliberating the charges against Robert Bowers, which included hate crime charges and 11 counts of obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

"I am grateful to God for getting us to this day," Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation, who survived the attack, said in a written statement. "And I am thankful for the law enforcement who ran into danger to rescue me, and the U.S. Attorney who stood up in court to defend my right to pray."

The trial will now move to the penalty phase, where a jury will decide if Bowers should be sentenced to death for committing the worst act of antisemitic violence in the history of the United States.

The penalty phase is scheduled to begin on June 26.

